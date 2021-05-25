Double Click 728 x 90
Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin to meet in mid-June

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

25th May, 2021. 11:11 am
The President of Russia Vladimir Putin has formally accepted his US counterpart Joe Biden’s invitation to a one-on-one summit.

According to the media reports, the invitation was accepted via Putin’s representatives during a high-level diplomatic meeting in Geneva.

Russia’s Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev met with the Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jacob Sullivan in Geneva on May 24 and accepted Biden’s invitation.

Whitehouse in the statement said that the recent meeting was the second high-level meeting between Russia and the US and followed on from a positive meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his US counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on May 20 in Reykjavik last week

According to the statement, the meeting between the two Presidents is slated to happen on June 15 or 16 in a “third country, although the exact date and venue have not been decided yet and will be announced later.”

Whitehouse said that the talks were held in a constructive manner and, despite the persisting disagreements, made it possible to better understand each other’s positions.

