Khamenei Publicly slams Javad Zarif Over Leaked controversial audiotape

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has bashed Foreign Minister Javad Zarif over the leaked audiotape on internal power struggles a week ago.

Khamenei, during a live speech, reprimanded Javad Zarif saying, “Some of these remarks are a repeat of hostile remarks of our enemies, repeating America’s rhetoric.”

He said he was “surprised and sorry” to hear Zarif’s comments on late Soleimani’s death.

He also referred to the escalated tensions between the United States (US) and Iran, saying: “That was why former President Donald Trump ordered Soleimani’s assassination via a drone strike in January 2020 in Baghdad.”

“We shouldn’t say things that would convey the meaning that we are repeating what they are saying, whether on the Quds Force or on martyr Soleimani,” the supreme leader said.

The US and Iran have been at war for decades, but tensions increased during President Donald Trump’s administration.

Trump had ordered a US airstrike in 2020 in Iraq that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Revolutionary Guard’s foreign operations arm.

However, Javad Zarif’s remarks in the leaked audio over the killing of Soleimani has sparked fury among conservatives.

On the other hand, Prior to Supreme Leader’s speech, the Foreign Minister had taken to Instagram to ask forgiveness from Soleimani’s family.

Later, he said, “Khamenei’s remarks are the final word and the endpoint for expert discussions.”

“I hope that with the help of God, me and my colleagues will be able to work with one mind and heart alongside other public servants for the perfect implementation of the supreme leader’s orders,” Zarif added.

He said Sunday he was “very sorry” that his “personal views” have upset the supreme leader.

Earlier, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei had said that revenge is sure for those who ordered the assassination of Shaheed General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S drone strike near Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.

“Those who ordered the murder of General Soleimani, as well as those who carried this out, should be punished. This revenge will certainly happen at the right time,” said the Iranian leader.

“Millions attending Martyrs Soleimani and Abu Mahdi’s funerals in Iraq and Iran was the first severe slap to the US. But the worse one is overcoming the hegemony of arrogance and expelling the US from the region. Of course, revenge will be taken on those who ordered it and the murderers,” Khamenei noted.