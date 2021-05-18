Kuwait Announces 10-Year Jail Term For Those Supporting Israel

The Kuwaiti government has announced ten years of prison and a fine of 5000 Dirhams to those who support Israel amidst the brutal violence against the Palestinians.

According to the details, the globally acclaimed Investment Banker Mir Mohammad Alikhan shared the news via his Twitter saying: “My Salute to Kuwaiti Government: Kuwait announces a law where anyone supporting Israel in real life or the social media from within Kuwait will be imprisoned for 10 years and a fine of KD 5000.”

“As harsh it may sound PM @ImranKhanPTI you need to do this as well,” he suggested.

Earlier, the Kuwaiti prime minister had reaffirmed his country’s firm position in supporting the choices of the Palestinian civilians to achieve their legitimate rights.

“The Palestinian cause still occupies a central historical and pivotal position in Arab and Islamic worlds,” Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah told the 75th session of the UN General Assembly via video link.

Note that the first Israeli attack on media offices took place on May 12, when the 10-storey Al-Jawahar Tower in Gaza City was destroyed, according to an RSF report.

The next day, Israel demolished the Al-Shorouk Tower in Gaza City, a 14-story building that housed the offices of seven media outlets, including Al-Aqsa and TV.

It should be noted that on May 15, Israel targeted a multi-storey building in Gaza, where the offices of Al Jazeera and other international media, including the American news agency Associated Press (AP), were also destroyed.

According to foreign news agencies, the owner of Al-Jala Tower had already warned the media about the Israeli attack and the building had been evacuated.

The Israeli military operation was called a war crime by journalists around the world.

The destroyed building also housed the office of the Middle East Eye, which reported in a video that the owner of the building was talking to an Israeli army officer live on TV and told reporters to remove his belongings from the building before the bombing.