Double Click 970×250

Lebanese FM Asks To ‘Relieve Him’ After Statement Against Gulf Countries

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 03:40 pm
Adsense 300×600
Lebanese FM Asks To 'Relieve Him' After Statement Against Gulf Countries

Following a statement from Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe, which has soured relations between Gulf Arab allies and donors, the foreign minister has called on the president to relieve him of his responsibilities.

According to a report by the British news agency, the acting foreign minister of Lebanon had said in a television interview that the Gulf countries are behind the rise of extremist groups in Syria and Iraq.

He made the remarks during a verbal altercation with a Saudi guest on the show who accused Lebanese President Michel Naim Aoun of handing over his country to Hezbollah.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain had summoned Lebanese ambassadors to their respective countries over the statement.

The foreign minister’s statement was a threat to efforts to improve relations with Gulf countries during Lebanon’s severe economic crisis.

The Gulf states were already reluctant to provide financial assistance to Lebanon, as they used to do, due to the growing influence of the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Therefore, after the meeting, the Lebanese president said that he had requested to step down in the light of the situation and the developments that have come to light following an interview given on television.

According to a report, Charbel Wehbe had said after his statement that his intention was not to anger the Arab countries.

On the other hand, the Lebanese government, which is facing severe economic difficulties, also expressed dissatisfaction with the remarks, that sparked a wave of anger in Arab countries.

The Lebanese president said Charbel Wehbe’s statement was his “personal opinion” and did not reflect the state’s position. He also commended “fraternal” relations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

European Union Relaxes Visa
3 hours ago
European Union relaxes visa rules for skilled workers

The European Commission on Tuesday cheered the agreement reached between the regional...
US Condemns Erdogan's Statement on Israel, Turkey Rejects Criticism
3 hours ago
US Condemns Erdogan’s Statement on Israel, Turkey Rejects Criticism

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Gaza....
Gaza crisis: Russia warns of declaring ‘War’ against Israel
3 hours ago
Gaza crisis: Russia warns of declaring ‘War’ against Israel

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has warned of declaring war against Israel...
Israel continues to bomb Gaza for 10th straight day, death toll above 200
3 hours ago
Israel continues to bomb Gaza for 10th straight day, death toll above 200

The Palestinian Health Ministry on Wednesday revealed that the death toll from...
‘Modi’ tops the list of Leaders who were ‘the Worst’ on COVID
4 hours ago
‘Modi’ tops the list of Leaders who were ‘the Worst’ on COVID

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has topped the list of...
France, Egypt, Jordan to work jointly for the relief of Gazans
5 hours ago
France, Egypt, Jordan to work jointly for the relief of Gazans

France, Egypt, and Jordan have emphasized that the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Salman Khan
1 hour ago
India Coronavirus: Salman Khan arranges 500 oxygen concentrators

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has arranged 500 oxygen concentrators for COVID positive...
Nawaz Sharif properties Auction
1 hour ago
IHC Rejects Petition To Stop Auction Of Nawaz Sharif’s Properties

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected the petition on Wednesday to stop...
Parliament House Installs E-Voting
2 hours ago
Parliament House Installs E-Voting Machine

After a prolonged debate among the members of the National Assembly, the...
Coronavirus: Schools to remain closed till May 23
2 hours ago
Schools To Reopen In Districts With Less Than 5% COVID Positivity Ratio

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday has decided to...