Malala Yousafzai Donates $150,000 To Support Palestinian Families

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

29th May, 2021. 11:54 am
The youngest Noble Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai has donated a total of $150,000 to support Palestinian families after brutal atrocities by the Israeli Forces.

According to reports, Malala has donated the amount via multiple organizations, including Save the Children ($100,000), KinderUSA ($25,000) and DCI Palestine ($25,000) as they attempt to rebuild their lives after Israel’s recent terrorist attack.

Earlier, the Pakistani activist had faced extreme backlash for skipping the terrorist acts by Israel in her tweet as she commented over the violent clashes between Palestine and Israel.

The videos and pictures of Israeli forces inhumane assault on the worshippers in Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque on worshippers had sent shockwaves across the world with Muslim communities condemning the brutal act of terrorism by Israel.

Some had expressed extreme outrage over Malala for not speaking for the Muslims in Palestine despite having humongous international outreach. Internet users believe Malala Yousafzai has the opportunity to fight the case for the troubled Muslim brethren in Gaza and Jerusalem being persecuted cruelly.

The enraged social media users had slammed her for deliberately twisting the facts and severity of the violence and gross human rights violations in Palestine. Malala, however, had not responded to the backlash on social media.

Netizens jumped in to make corrections in the Nobel Prize Laureate’s tweet for not highlighting the brutal act of terrorism by Israel.

Previously, Malala had expressed concern that the ex-spokesperson of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan is threatening people on social media. She also raised the question about how did he escape.

She had survived a shot in the head by a Taliban gunman on her way back home from school.

Furthermore, she had also mentioned in the tweet that the ex-spokesperson had claimed responsibility for the attack.

