Double Click 970×250

Mexico City: Rail overpass Collapse Leaves 23 Dead, Dozens Wounded

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

04th May, 2021. 04:31 pm
Adsense 300×600
Mexico City train collapsed

At least twenty-three people, including children, have been killed after a metro train overpass collapsed in Mexico City on Monday night, leaving dozens wounded.

According to media reports, two trains were seen collided and hanging above a busy road, The horrifying accident has left many injured and seven are in a very grave condition.

Several CCTV footages and videos circulated online showing the deadliest incident in decades in Mexico City.

However, rescue officials and emergency medical crews arrived at the scene to look for survivors under the debris.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said, The cause was still being investigated, but it appeared a girder had given way on the overpass. The line will remain closed.”

Media reports further added that residents had reported complaints regarding the damage in the structure after a deadly 2017 earthquake.

The Metro 12 line that runs over the collapsed overpass was built almost a decade ago when Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard was mayor of Mexico City.

Mexico City’s metro carries about 1.6 billion passengers a year.

Last year, one person was killed and more than 40 injured in a collision between two metro trains.

In 1975, two underground trains collided and had killed 31 people.

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

Female workers appointed for Holy Ka'aba
4 hours ago
Female Staff Recruited To Serve At Holy Ka’aba In Different Departments

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has...
Australian PM warns jail term for Aussies returning from India
5 hours ago
Australian PM Criticized As He Threatens jail term, penalty for Aussies returning from COVID-Hit India

Australian Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison has been heavily criticized over his...
India Coronavirus hit country
6 hours ago
India Surpasses 20M COVID Cases; Deaths Mount As Oxygen Runs Out

India has surpassed the national Coronavirus case tally past 20 million on...
Bill gates wife part ways
9 hours ago
Bill Gates, wife Melinda Part Ways; Will Continue To Run Foundation Together

World’s third-richest man Bill Gates and wife Melinda have parted ways after...
Germany: German Police Bust Major Darknet Child Abuse Platform
17 hours ago
Germany: German Police Bust Major Darknet Child Abuse Platform

German authorities have shut down the world's largest child pornography platform BOYSTOWN....
Afghanistan: 7 Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack In Farah Province
20 hours ago
Afghanistan: 7 Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack In Farah Province

A Taliban attack on a military checkpoint in Afghanistan's southwestern province, Farah...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

6 mins ago
What Mashal Khan Has To Say About His Ex’s Engagement With Saboor Aly?

After showbiz stars, Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly announced their engagement, social...
ECP
53 mins ago
ECP Orders recounting of votes in NA-249 by-polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has on Tuesday (today) accepted the...
Air Chief Condoles Admiral Karamat Niazi's sad demise
1 hour ago
Air Chief Condoles Passing Of Former CNS Admiral Karamat Niazi

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff, has...
Sialkot Incident
2 hours ago
Sialkot Incident: AC Sialkot Sonia Sadaf Responds to Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

“This is not the proper way to talk” – cited Sadaf after...