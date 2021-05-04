Mexico City: Rail overpass Collapse Leaves 23 Dead, Dozens Wounded

At least twenty-three people, including children, have been killed after a metro train overpass collapsed in Mexico City on Monday night, leaving dozens wounded.

According to media reports, two trains were seen collided and hanging above a busy road, The horrifying accident has left many injured and seven are in a very grave condition.

Several CCTV footages and videos circulated online showing the deadliest incident in decades in Mexico City.

However, rescue officials and emergency medical crews arrived at the scene to look for survivors under the debris.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said, The cause was still being investigated, but it appeared a girder had given way on the overpass. The line will remain closed.” Media reports further added that residents had reported complaints regarding the damage in the structure after a deadly 2017 earthquake.

The Metro 12 line that runs over the collapsed overpass was built almost a decade ago when Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard was mayor of Mexico City.

Mexico City’s metro carries about 1.6 billion passengers a year.

Last year, one person was killed and more than 40 injured in a collision between two metro trains.