Modi Deeply Saddened Over the Demise Of INA Veteran Lalti Ram

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed sincere condolences over the sad demise of the Indian National Army (INA) veteran Lalti Ram.

Taking to Twitter, Modi has paid huge honour to Lalti Ram’s courageous contributions to India’s freedom struggle.

“Saddened by the demise of INA veteran Lalti Ram Ji. His courage and contributions to India’s freedom struggle will never be forgotten. I recall my interactions with him. Greats like him have left an indelible mark on India’s history,” he wrote.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost to the ruling Trinamool Congress in the Indian state of West Bengal despite Modi’s exertion.

According to the latest election results, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party has won more than 200 seats out of 294, while the BJP has won 65 seats.

However, the biggest upset in the election is that Trinamool Congress chief and two-time chief minister Mamata Banerjee has lost her seat to a BJP member from Nandigram.

According to the report, she had lost by 1736 votes and the Election Commission has also rejected the request for a recount.

It may be recalled that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former BJP president and current home minister Amit Shah and several senior party leaders had addressed election rallies in West Bengal and made loud claims of BJP’s victory.