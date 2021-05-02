Adsense 300×250

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost to the ruling Trinamool Congress in the Indian state of West Bengal despite Modi’s exertion.

According to the latest election results, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party has won more than 200 seats out of 294, while the BJP has won 65 seats.

However, the biggest upset in the election is that Trinamool Congress chief and two-time chief minister Mamata Banerjee has lost her seat to a BJP member from Nandigram.

According to the report, she has lost by 1736 votes and the Election Commission has also rejected the request for a recount.

It may be recalled that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former BJP president and current home minister Amit Shah and several senior party leaders had addressed election rallies in West Bengal and made loud claims of BJP’s victory.

On the other hand, during the election results, people blew up Coronavirus restrictions during the celebrations and took to the streets without masks and danced without social distance.

On the other hand, in another state, Tamil Nadu, the BJP’s ally has been defeated, which has thwarted the BJP’s ambitions to rule the state.

It is pertinent to mention here that, in the last 24 hours, another 3,700 patients have died in India, a country severely affected by the global coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, about 393,000 new cases of the virus were recorded in one day.

Reports from New Delhi, citing government figures released on Sunday, said that in the last 24 hours, another 3,689 patients had died of COVID-19 in the world’s second-largest country by population.

Thus, the total number of deaths due to coronavirus disease in this South Asian country is now close to 215,600.

According to government statements, 86,000 young people across the country were vaccinated on the first day after the implementation of the decision to vaccinate all citizens over the age of 18 in India, which has a population of 1.3 billion.