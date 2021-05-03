Adsense 300×250

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends gratitude to Her Excellency Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, for the EU’s quick support for India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Narendra Modi held a phone call with Ursula von der Leyen and discussed the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India and the EU. The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation of the EU and its Member States for mobilizing quick support for India.

Spoke to President of the EU Commission @vonderleyen and thanked EU for support and assistance to India’s COVID response.

We discussed India-EU Leaders’ Meeting on 8 May. I am confident that the Meeting will provide a new momentum to our Strategic Partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2021

They noted that the India-EU Strategic Partnership was witnessing a renewed momentum since the last Summit in July.

The leaders agreed that the forthcoming India-EU Leaders’Meeting on 8 May 2021 in virtual format was an important opportunity to provide renewed momentum to the already multi-faceted India-EU relationship.

There is clear momentum to strengthen our strategic relations on trade, digital, climate change & multilateralism.



I'm encouraged by the prospect of intensifying our trade & investment relations.



This would tap into a huge potential to the benefit of our businesses & citizens — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 3, 2021

Earlier, the Indian Prime Minister had an excellent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Both the leaders discussed the evolving COVID-19 situation and Modi thanked President Putin for Russia’s help and support in India’s fight against the pandemic.

In his Twitter thread, Modi wrote, “We also reviewed our diverse bilateral cooperation, especially in the area of space exploration and renewable energy sector, including in hydrogen economy. Our cooperation on Sputnik-V vaccine will assist humanity in battling the pandemic.”

We also reviewed our diverse bilateral cooperation, especially in the area of space exploration and renewable energy sector, including in hydrogen economy. Our cooperation on Sputnik-V vaccine will assist humanity in battling the pandemic. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2021

Moreover, India and Russia also exchanged views to add further momentum for a strong strategic partnership. In this regard, Putin and Modi agreed to establish a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between our Foreign and Defence Ministers.

Previously, Narendra Modi held fruitful talks with US President-elect Joe Biden about the current Covid-19 situation in both countries.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stated: “The two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in their respective countries, including India’s ongoing efforts to contain the second wave of COVID-19 through expedited vaccination efforts, and ensuring the supply of critical medicines, therapeutics and health care equipment.”