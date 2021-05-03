Adsense 970×250

Modi Thankful To EU For Standing In Solidarity With India During These Testing Times

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 02:18 pm
Adsense 300×600
Modi thankful to EU for its support
Adsense 300×250

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends gratitude to Her Excellency Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, for the EU’s quick support for India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Narendra Modi held a phone call with Ursula von der Leyen and discussed the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India and the EU. The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation of the EU and its Member States for mobilizing quick support for India.

They noted that the India-EU Strategic Partnership was witnessing a renewed momentum since the last Summit in July.

The leaders agreed that the forthcoming India-EU Leaders’Meeting on 8 May 2021 in virtual format was an important opportunity to provide renewed momentum to the already multi-faceted India-EU relationship.

Earlier, the Indian Prime Minister had an excellent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Both the leaders discussed the evolving COVID-19 situation and Modi thanked President Putin for Russia’s help and support in India’s fight against the pandemic.

In his Twitter thread, Modi wrote, “We also reviewed our diverse bilateral cooperation, especially in the area of space exploration and renewable energy sector, including in hydrogen economy. Our cooperation on Sputnik-V vaccine will assist humanity in battling the pandemic.”

Moreover, India and Russia also exchanged views to add further momentum for a strong strategic partnership. In this regard, Putin and Modi agreed to establish a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between our Foreign and Defence Ministers.

Previously, Narendra Modi held fruitful talks with US President-elect Joe Biden about the current Covid-19 situation in both countries.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stated: “The two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in their respective countries, including India’s ongoing efforts to contain the second wave of COVID-19 through expedited vaccination efforts, and ensuring the supply of critical medicines, therapeutics and health care equipment.”

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Bangladesh Speedboat accident
3 hours ago
Bangladesh: Speedboat capsizes Off In Padma river Leaving 25 dead, several missing

At least 25 people were reportedly killed as a speedboat overturned after...
Khamenei Javad Zarid audiotape
5 hours ago
Khamenei Publicly slams Javad Zarif Over Leaked controversial audiotape

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has bashed Foreign Minister Javad Zarif...
Argentina hospitals full
5 hours ago
Argentinian Hospitals Filled To Capacity Amidst Sharp Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Amidst the sharp ride in COVID-19 cases across the country, Argentina is...
Saudi Arabia Allows Vaccinated Citizens To Travel Abroad
14 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Allows Vaccinated Citizens To Travel Abroad

The Saudi government has announced that Saudi citizens who have been vaccinated...
Modi Faces Defeat In West Bengal Elections As Virus Wreaks Havoc In India
15 hours ago
Modi Faces Defeat In West Bengal Elections As Virus Wreaks Havoc In India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost to the ruling Trinamool Congress in...
10 years After Osama Bin Laden's Death: 'Al-Qaeda Disintegrates But Does Not End'
18 hours ago
10 years After Osama Bin Laden’s Death: ‘Al-Qaeda Disintegrates But Does Not End’

May 2, 2011, marks the 10th death anniversary of al-Qaeda leader Osama...

Recent News

7500 Prize Bond Complete List 2021
5 mins ago
How to check rs 7500 prize bond draw list 2021 Online?

Rawalpindi: Draw No 86 Result of Rs 7,500 prize bond Draw list...
7500 Prize Bond Complete List 2021
8 mins ago
7500 prize bond list 2021, Draw No 86, Rawalpindi on 3 May 2021

Rawalpindi: Draw No 86 Result of Rs 7,500 prize bond list 2021...
13 mins ago
Here’s how Jennifer Garner feeling about her ex-husband spending time with J. Lo

Jennifer Lopez and  Ben Affleck, who are both single now, have been...
25 mins ago
Mianwali: Police arrests man for murdering children

Police in Mianwali have arrested a man for murdering his three daughters...