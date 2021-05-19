‘Modi’ tops the list of Leaders who were ‘the Worst’ on COVID

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has topped the list of world leaders who cemented their place in history for failing badly in pandemic management.

According to an American news publication, five world leaders have made little effort to combat outbreaks in their country, whether by downplaying the pandemic’s severity, disregarding science, or ignoring critical health interventions like social distancing and masks and India’s Modi has been titled as the ‘worst’ on COVID.

As per the report, COVID-19 patients are dying in hospitals because doctors have no oxygen to give and no lifesaving drugs like remdesivir. The sick are turned away from clinics that have no free beds.

India’s Modi is followed by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who, according to the report; d not just fail to respond to COVID-19 – which he derides as a “little flu” – he actively worsened the crisis in Brazil.

Bolsonaro also aggressively promoted unproven medicines, notably hydroxychloroquine, to treat COVID-19 patients.

Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko has never acknowledged the threat of COVID-19.

Instead, he claimed the virus could be prevented by drinking vodka, visiting the sauna, and working in the fields. This denialism essentially left preventative measures and pandemic aid to individuals and crowdfunding campaigns.

Moreover, former president of the United States Donald Trump is also blamed for his mishandling of the pandemic situation in the country.

According to the report, Trump’s early denial of the pandemic, active propagation of misinformation about mask-wearing and treatments, and incoherent leadership harmed the country as a whole.

Unemployment rates are also disproportionate. During the worst of the U.S. pandemic, they soared to 17.6 percent for Latino Americans, 16.8 percent for African Americans, and 15 percent for Asian Americans, compared with 12.4 percent for white Americans.

Lastly, President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador has also made his place in the list of leaders who were the worst on COVID.

According to the report, López Obrador’s policy of extreme fiscal austerity—in place since 2018—had made tackling a health crisis much more difficult by significantly limiting the COVID-19 financial aid available to citizens and businesses.