More Than 50,000 displaced in Gaza due to Israeli violence: UN Agency

The United Nations (UN)’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has revealed that more than 52,000 Palestinians have been displaced and nearly 450 buildings destroyed or badly damaged in the coastal enclave due to the Israeli regime’s ongoing onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to the media reports, a spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency in Geneva Jens Laerke, while talking to newsmen in Geneva told that Israeli strikes had forced more than 52,000 Palestinians to abandon their homes in Gaza, with 47,000 of the displaced people seeking shelter in 58 UN-run schools in the besieged area.

He said that at least 132 buildings had been destroyed and 316 had been severely damaged, including six hospitals and nine primary healthcare centers as well as a desalination plant, affecting access to drinking water for about 250,000 people.

Laerke underlined that the UN agency and its humanitarian partners were trying to provide food and other assistance to displaced families in Gaza while calling on the Netenyahu administration to open a border crossing for humanitarian supplies to the besieged coastal enclave.

It is worthy to mention here that the World Health Organization has already sounded the alarm about a severe shortage of medical supplies, a risk of water-borne diseases, and the spread of COVID-19 among the displaced people in the Gaza Strip.

In addition to this, Amnesty International said in a statement said that Israeli forces had displayed a shocking disregard for the lives of Palestinian civilians by targeting residential buildings in air raids, which it said might amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity.

Meanwhile, the Foreign ministers of the European Union nations have called for a ceasefire to end days of violence in Palestine but failed to reach the unanimity that might give the EU leverage in peacemaking.

At least 217 Palestinians, including 61 children, have been killed in Gaza since the attacks began earlier this month. As many as 1,500 Palestinians have been wounded.