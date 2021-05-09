Mother’s Day 2021: We All Owe To Our Beautiful Moms

Mother is a word, whenever we hear that word it brings to mind an entity full of gentleness, equanimity, sincerity, patience and sacrifice. The creator of the universe has sent a beautiful package of benevolence into this world in the form of the mother. No human being, religion, nation or sect can deny the magnitude of mother’s love.

The only gift of Almighty that has no substitute is the mother. International Mother’s Day is being celebrated with sincerity and love all over the world including Pakistan to pay homage to one of the greatest creations of the Almighty.

Why Is It Celebrated?

The purpose of celebrating this day is to highlight the greatness and importance of the sacred relationship of the ‘mother’ and children and to promote feelings of devotion, gratitude and love for mothers. To express your profound love for your mother, this day has special importance for everyone. Their tireless contributions towards the family, the many sacrifices made by them are worthy of mention and acknowledgement. However, this day comes as a reminder to think about mothers, who inspire us every day and make us want to be better people.

Mother’s Day – History

International Mother’s Day was first celebrated in 1870 by human rights activist and poet Julia Ward in memory of her mother. Later, in 1907, a female teacher named Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother in West Virginia.

Then after nine years, the then President of the United States Woodrow Wilson signed the order and declared the second Sunday of every May as a nationwide holiday in the country to celebrate it as Mother’s Day. Thus the power of love for a daughter’s mother proved itself at the national level and this day began to be celebrated every year. Over time, many countries imitated the United States and chose to celebrate the day as Mother’s Day, including Denmark, Turkey, Pakistan, Australia, and Belgium.

In Western society, people who live apart from their parents go to visit their mothers and give them presents. This Day is like a festival for those mothers who live in old age homes when their children offer them flowers in appreciation of their services. Now not only in Western but also in Eastern society, some children are not ready to take the responsibilities of their parents and send them to old age home and the parents’ thirsty eyes always gaze at the door to see their children.