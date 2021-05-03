Munich Surprised By Plans To Hold Germany’s ‘Oktoberfest’ in Dubai

The administration of Munich, the German city has expressed dissatisfaction with the news that the Oktoberfest will be held in the Gulf state, Dubai.

The administration has also expressed surprise at media reports on the plans to hold Oktoberfest.

The administration of Munich, the capital of the southern German state of Bavaria, is surprised to see the relocation of the world’s largest and most famous beer festival, the Oktoberfest. The Municipality of Munich has clarified in its statement that no such plan has been made.

A statement from the Munich city administration said that the Oktoberfest was related to Munich and that it could be held primarily in Munich.

The statement added that Munich had nothing to do with the organizers who had announced the festival to be held in Dubai and that the city was unlikely to participate in the festival.

News of the Oktoberfest in Dubai has caused a stir in Germany. The organizer of the festival is Charles Bloom, who manages the Christmas market in the German capital, Berlin. Another person interested in hosting the Oktoberfest in Dubai is from Germany. The man is Dirk Ippen, a former owner of a restaurant in Munich. Dirk Ippen currently resides in Dubai.

Dozens of tents, beer stalls, food stalls as well as exciting recreational swings and rides are planned for the Dubai Oktoberfest. This Oktoberfest will be held from October to March 2022 as part of the World Expo in Dubai.