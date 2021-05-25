NATO remains committed to our partnership with Afghanistan: Stoltenberg

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Tuesday reiterated the determination of continuing efforts to bringing peace in Afghanistan.

According to the details, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg held a meeting with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas of Estonia at NATO headquarters, where they discussed the ongoing troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and other matters.

NATO Chief said that while an orderly and coordinated drawdown continues, NATO will remain committed to its partnership with Afghanistan.

“We will continue to help the Afghan people and contribute to the peace efforts, including with continued training and funding of the Afghan security forces,” he said.

The Secretary-General and the Prime Minister also addressed the situation in Ukraine. Mr. Stoltenberg said that “while Russia has pulled back some troops, tens of thousands remain in and around Ukraine, as well as significant amounts of weapons”.

He added that Russia continues to restrict navigation in the Black Sea, including near the Kerch Strait. The Secretary-General said, “this is part of a pattern of aggressive actions, which raise serious concerns.” He added that NATO will remain vigilant, continue to strengthen its deterrence and defense and support its partners.