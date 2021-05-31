Double Click 728 x 90
Nigeria: Armed Gang Abducts Dozens Of Students From Islamic School

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

31st May, 2021. 03:41 pm
On Sunday, May 30, armed assailants attacked an Islamic School and abducted about 150 students, said a police spokesman in Nigeria’s north-central province of Niger.

According to reports, there were about 200 students at the madrassa at the time of the incident, most of whom were abducted, but the exact number is not known. According to a police spokesman, “the assailants were riding motorcycles.”

The Gunmen surrounded the madrassa and opened fire indiscriminately, killing one person. “Several teams have been formed for the recovery of the students and the police will ensure that the affected children are rescued safely,” the official said.

The supervisor of the madrassa, himself is an eyewitness to the entire attack who lives near the madrassa. “I saw between 20 and 25 people on a heavily armed motorcycle,” he told international news agency Reuters. They entered the school and took about 150 or more students with them. ”

Hundreds of schoolchildren have been abducted by armed groups in Nigeria in recent months. Since last December, 730 children and students have been abducted, not including the previous day’s children.

About 279 schoolgirls were abducted in February this year. They were later released.

Three school staff members, including 27 students, and 12 members of their families were abducted by gunmen from a government school in Niger in February this year.

There is an atmosphere of fear in the area after several kidnappings, which has led to the closure of many schools.

It should be noted that the kidnapping incidents have been carried out by the extremist groups ‘Boko Haram’ and ‘ISIS’. However, these methods are now being adopted by other militant groups whose motives are not yet clear.

