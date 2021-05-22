Nigeria: Army Chief, 10 Others Killed In Air Force Plane Crash

Nigerian Army Chief Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru has died in a plane crash during an official visit to the Kaduna State in north-western Nigeria.

Kaduna has been facing security challenges for the past few months.

According to the reports the Nigerian Air Force said in a statement that the plane crashed near Kaduna Airport and an investigation has been launched to find out the motives behind it.

The incident took place just three months after a small Nigerian Air Force passenger plane crashed just outside Abuja Airport, killing all seven people on board.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Ibrahim Atahiro along with other military leaders in January after years of criticism of violence by militants and other armed groups.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported, quoting the Nigerian military, that the incident took place when the plane was trying to land in bad weather.

Ten other officers, including the crew, were also killed in the incident.

Earlier in February 2021, at least seven people were killed after a Nigerian Air Force passenger plane crashed short of a runway in the capital Abuja on Sunday morning.

Due to engine failure, the passenger plane in Nigeria crashed outside Abuja airport, killing all seven people on board, the air force said.

The Nigerian Air Force plane had reported engine failure, military spokesman Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola tweeted. He added that the plane was on the way to Minna, in the northern state of Niger.

The chief of air staff has ordered an immediate investigation.

In a series of tweets, the air force asked the public to “remain calm & await the outcome of the investigation”.

After the horrifying accident, dozens of military and airport officials picked through the charred remnants of the aeroplane.

Fire engines and ambulances stood by. The smell of burning chemicals lingered in the air but no fire or smoke were visible, a witness said.