Double Click 970×250

Nigeria: Army Chief, 10 Others Killed In Air Force Plane Crash

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

22nd May, 2021. 12:35 pm
Adsense 300×600
Nigeria: Army Chief, 10 Others Killed In Air Force Plane Crash

Nigerian Army Chief Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru has died in a plane crash during an official visit to the Kaduna State in north-western Nigeria.

Kaduna has been facing security challenges for the past few months.

According to the reports the Nigerian Air Force said in a statement that the plane crashed near Kaduna Airport and an investigation has been launched to find out the motives behind it.

The incident took place just three months after a small Nigerian Air Force passenger plane crashed just outside Abuja Airport, killing all seven people on board.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Ibrahim Atahiro along with other military leaders in January after years of criticism of violence by militants and other armed groups.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported, quoting the Nigerian military, that the incident took place when the plane was trying to land in bad weather.

Ten other officers, including the crew, were also killed in the incident.

Earlier in February 2021, at least seven people were killed after a Nigerian Air Force passenger plane crashed short of a runway in the capital Abuja on Sunday morning.

Due to engine failure, the passenger plane in Nigeria crashed outside Abuja airport, killing all seven people on board, the air force said.

The Nigerian Air Force plane had reported engine failure, military spokesman Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola tweeted. He added that the plane was on the way to Minna, in the northern state of Niger.

The chief of air staff has ordered an immediate investigation.

In a series of tweets, the air force asked the public to “remain calm & await the outcome of the investigation”.

After the horrifying accident,  dozens of military and airport officials picked through the charred remnants of the aeroplane.

Fire engines and ambulances stood by. The smell of burning chemicals lingered in the air but no fire or smoke were visible, a witness said.

 

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Iran Exhibits "Gaza", A Long-Range Combat Drone
2 hours ago
Iran Exhibits “Gaza”, A Long-Range Combat Drone

Iran has unveiled a locally-built 2,000-kilometer fighter drone, naming it "Gaza" to...
Canada flight ban extended
2 hours ago
Canada Extends Ban On Passenger Flights From India, Pakistan Till June 21

The Canadian government has announced to extend the ban on direct passenger...
14 hours ago
UAE’s Sheikh Hamdan introduces the world to his twins

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai...
China Earthquake
16 hours ago
6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts China’s Yunnan province

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake has jolted China's southwestern province Yunnan on Friday....
18 hours ago
‘Indiscriminate use of steroids’ may cause ‘Black Fungus’ among COVID-19 patients

New Delhi has set up special wards at three hospitals to cope...
coronavirus
19 hours ago
Indian states order emergency measures to counter ‘black fungus’ among COVID patients

India states ordered emergency procedures to counter an outpouring of the deadly...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

FM Qureshi Calls On Leadership Of U.S. House of Representatives
14 mins ago
FM Qureshi Calls On Leadership Of U.S. House of Representatives

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called on the leadership of the...
MTJ brand publicity by critics
15 mins ago
Maulana Tariq Jamil Thanks Critics For Free Publicity Of His Brand ‘MTJ’

Famed religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has extended thankfulness to all the critics...
26 mins ago
Jannat Mirza Refutes Engagement Rumours With TikToker Umer Butt

Famed TikTok star Jannat Mirza, who recently announced to settle in Japan, has...
Pakistan’s 1st Full-Fledged Infectious Diseases Hospital Established In Karachi
41 mins ago
Pakistan’s 1st Full-Fledged Infectious Diseases Hospital Established In Karachi

The government of Sindh has established Pakistan’s 1st full-fledged infectious diseases hospital...