Occupied Kashmir observes Eid Al-Fitr under India’s violent military siege

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

13th May, 2021. 12:41 pm
In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Eid Al-Fitr is being celebrated today on Thursday with religious fervor.

According to the Kashmir media, the announcement was made by Kashmir’s Grand Mufti, Nasir-ul-Islam immediately after the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Pakistan announced that the Shawwal moon was sighted in many parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders including Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza and Firdous Ahmed Shah have wished Eid Mubarak to Muslim Ummah.

It is worth mentioning here that the Muslims of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir remained under India’s strict military siege and violent cordon and search operations.

According to a report, Indian state terrorism increased in occupied Kashmir during the holy month of Ramadan and the people of territory are witnessing an Eid full of miseries. Indian troops martyred 12 Kashmiris including senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai (77-year-old) in custody and in 134 cordon and search operations during the holy month of Ramadan. It said that over two dozen people including photojournalists were injured due to the use of brute force by Indian police and troops during CASOs and peaceful pro-freedom demonstrations in the month.

