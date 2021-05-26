Officer Who Foiled Grand Mosque Attack Calls On Saudi Foreign Minister

During the Friday sermon last Friday, a man tried to climb the pulpit of Masjid Al Haram, Makkah, but security personnel on the spot foiled his attempt to climb the pulpit and arrested a man.

Yesterday, Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef received in his office a soldier who had stopped a man approaching the pulpit forcefully in the Grand Mosque.

Al-Haram security official Mohammed Al-Zahrani called on the Interior Minister who appreciated his timely action.

It may be recalled that last Friday, a man tried to climb the pulpit of Masjid-e-Haram during his Friday sermon, but Muhammed Al-Zahrani and other security personnel took immediate action and prevented him from climbing the pulpit.

A video of the incident also went viral.

The man who tried to climb the pulpit during the sermon of the Imam also had a stick in his hand and he hurried towards the pulpit but due to the vigilance and responsibility of the security personnel, he failed in his nefarious purpose.

The police chief of Makkah had said that a man had been arrested for trying to climb the pulpit in the Grand Mosque, and strict action was being taken against him in accordance with the law.

The spokesman said that the person trying to come to the pulpit declared himself the promised Mahdi.