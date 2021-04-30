Adsense 970×250

PM Imran’s “Relativizing Holocaust” Irks Europe, Approved Resolution Against Pakistan

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

01st May, 2021. 12:24 am
Adsense 300×600
PM Imran's "Relativizing Holocaust" Irks Europe, Approved Resolution Against Pakistan
Adsense 300×250

The European Parliament passed a resolution to review the GSP Plus status granted to Pakistan. The EU Parliament has called on the Commission and the European External Action Service to immediately review the eligibility of Pakistan’s GSP status.

The resolution was co-sponsored by Charlie Weimers, a member of the European Parliament from Sweden, who wrote on Twitter, “Should Europe reward Pakistan’s mob justice targeting Christians and it’s Prime Minister relativizing the holocaust? My answer is no.”

He said in his remarks that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, instead of protecting the human rights of his citizens from the accusers, termed the denial of Holocaust and genocide as tantamount to criticizing the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan equated insulting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with Holocaust denial and said on Twitter, “I also call on Western govts who have outlawed any negative comment on the holocaust to use the same standards to penalise those deliberately spreading their message of hate against Muslims by abusing our Prophet PBUH.”

The resolution expressed special concern over the trial of Shagufta Kausar and Shafqat Emanuel, a married couple who were sentenced to death in 2014 for blasphemy and insulting the Prophet of Islam. That insulting text messages were sent from the register number of the accused in reference to the Holy Prophet.

He said that the evidence against the couple was flawed and it was noteworthy that there was a recurrence between the accused and the married couple shortly before the allegations were made.

According to the resolution, the appeal against the death sentence of the couple is pending in court. According to the resolution, the hearing of the appeal was to be held in 2020, 6 years after the sentencing, but it has been postponed several times and most recently on February 15, 2021.

According to the resolution, the situation in Pakistan continued to deteriorate in 2020 as the government continued to systematically enforce blasphemy laws and failed to protect religious minorities from abuses by non-state actors, resulting in Targeted killings of religious minorities, cases of blasphemy, forced conversions and hate speech increased sharply.

The text of the resolution called on the Government of Pakistan to condemn indiscriminately the violence and discrimination against religious minorities in the country and to implement effective, comprehensive and institutional safeguards to prevent the misuse of blasphemy laws. In this regard, it was also demanded that the government should make it mandatory that no police officer below the rank of Superintendent of Police can investigate the allegations before filing a case.

Concerns were also raised about the growing number of online and offline attacks on journalists and civil society organizations, especially women and people from the underprivileged, he said. False accusations of blasphemy often include physical violence, assault, murder, unlawful arrest and detention.

The resolution also called on the Pakistani government to take immediate steps to ensure the protection of journalists, human rights defenders and religious organizations and to bring the perpetrators to justice while maintaining the rule of law.

The text states that in its latest review of Pakistan’s GSP Plus status on February 10, 2020, the Commission had raised a number of concerns and reservations about the human rights situation in the country, particularly the death penalty.

However, the resolution welcomed the recent decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to ban the death penalty for mentally ill patients and called on the Pakistani authorities to impose the death penalty on all such individuals.

The resolution, citing recent violent protests said that the European Parliament considers the violent protests against France unacceptable and they are deeply concerned about the anti-French sentiments in Pakistan as it has forced French citizens and companies to leave the country temporarily.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

UK: Metropolitan Police Officer Found Guilty Of Joining Neo-Nazi Terror Group
50 mins ago
UK: Metropolitan Police Officer Found Guilty Of Joining Neo-Nazi Terror Group

London police officer turns out to be a member of the extremist...
Israel: 45 People Crushed to Death, 150 Injured In Stampede
6 hours ago
Israel: 45 People Crushed to Death, 150 Injured In Stampede

At least 45 people have been killed and 150 injured in a...
Covid 19 India
7 hours ago
COVID-19 India: All International Flights Suspended till May 31

COVID-19 India: International Flights under the special air travel bubble arrangements will...
india
12 hours ago
India gets first emergency COVID-19 relief supplies from US

The first of three special US flights carrying medical supplies to boost...
Facebook "Mistakenly" Hid Posts Calling For Modi To resign
24 hours ago
Facebook “Mistakenly” Hid Posts Calling For Modi To resign

Facebook had temporarily hidden the hashtag calling for the resignation of Indian...
Saudi Stock Market Hits Seven-Year High After Crown Prince's Interview
1 day ago
Saudi Stock Market Hits Seven-Year High After Crown Prince’s Interview

A recent interview with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin...

Recent News

Nawal Faisal
36 seconds ago
Are Nawal Saeed And Arsalan Faisal Into A Relationship? Find Out!

New emerging actors Nawal Saeed and Arsalan Faisal are both winning everyone's...
Yumna Zaidi
11 mins ago
How Does Yumna Zaidi Lose Weight? Find Out!

The loveable actress Yumna Zaidi, who rose to fame with her fun-loving character...
Aymen Saleem
22 mins ago
Do You Know Aymen Saleem Is A World Record Holder?

Do you know Aymen Saleem is a world record holder? A hidden...
John Abraham
35 mins ago
John Abraham Hands Over His Social Media Handles To NGOs

Bollywood actor John Abraham has handed over his social media accounts to...