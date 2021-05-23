Double Click 970×250

Prince Charles May Cut Off Harry If He Continues To Publicly Attack Queen

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

23rd May, 2021. 07:58 pm
Prince Harry

There is the possibility that Prince Charles may cut off Prince Harry if he continues to publicly attack the Queen or Royal Family on television.

It was earlier reported that Queen Elizabeth II was left “deeply upset” following Harry’s “very personal” remarks on his father’s parenting which suggested that “his father knows no better because of how he was raised”.

As per a source, “Prince Harry’s grandmother has taken this very personally and is deeply upset by what Harry has said, in particular, his comments about Charles’s parenting and suggesting his father knows no better because of how he was brought up.

“Charles will want to engage, but it’s fair to say what Harry has said in both interviews with Oprah has been seen as very callous within the family.

“If Harry was to attack the Queen in a more personal way, Charles would close ranks with the Queen without a doubt and Harry would be out in the cold.

“It has been a very upsetting time.”

The Duke of Sussex had made the unexpected comments on his docu-series “The Me You Can’t See.”

He accused his father of allowing him and his brother Prince William to “suffer” in their childhood.

“My father used to say to me when I was younger, ‘well, it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you,” he said.

