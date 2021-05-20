Double Click 970×250

Prince William Gets First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 12:48 pm
Prince William COVID Vaccine

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William has received his first COVID-19 jab, he announced via his Twitter.

Sharing a picture whilst receiving the vaccine dose, Prince William wrote, “On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”

According to the media reports, the royal prince received the vaccine from NHS medical staff at the Science Museum vaccination centre in London.

According to British media, the Duke of Cambridge either received the Pfizer or AstraZeneca jab, because he is below 40 years of age.

Earlier,  Prince William became quite ‘livid’ after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s shocking revelations for branding the Royals.

“I think that he’s clearly needed some cooling off time. I think the feeling though is that time is a healer. That’s something that Harry himself said,” reports by royal expert Katie Nicholl said.

Earlier, the Duke of Cambridge Prince William had rejected the accusations levelled by his younger brother and his wife Meghan.

He said that British royals are very much not racist.

“I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do,” 38-years-old Prince William said.

The Palace had also released a statement in which it said, “recollections may vary” but the matters will be addressed privately.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would always be much-loved family members,” the Palace added. 

The statement further mentioned, “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

