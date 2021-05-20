Prince William Gets First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William has received his first COVID-19 jab, he announced via his Twitter.

Sharing a picture whilst receiving the vaccine dose, Prince William wrote, “On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”

On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do. pic.twitter.com/8QP6ao5fEb — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2021

According to the media reports, the royal prince received the vaccine from NHS medical staff at the Science Museum vaccination centre in London.

According to British media, the Duke of Cambridge either received the Pfizer or AstraZeneca jab, because he is below 40 years of age.

