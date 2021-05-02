Princess Charlotte stars in adorable 6th birthday photo

Adsense 300×250

In honor of Prince William and Duchess Kate’s daughter turning 6 today, Buckingham Palace released a new photo of the young princess on Saturday, taken over the weekend in Norfolk, England, by her mother.

The picture shows a smiling Charlotte in a blue floral, button-front dress with a Peter Pan collar, her long hair worn loose. She’s looking directly into Kate’s camera.

Charlotte Elizabeth Diana is the middle child and only daughter of Prince William and Duchess Kate. Her younger brother, Prince Louis, turned 3 on April 23, and her older brother, Prince George, turns 8 on July 22.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released photos every year of their children on their birthdays, a tradition that started with their firstborn Prince George. Typically, Kate snaps the photos of the kiddos.