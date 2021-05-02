Adsense 970×250

Princess Charlotte stars in adorable 6th birthday photo

Web Desk

02nd May, 2021. 11:36 am
Adsense 300×600
Adsense 300×250

In honor of Prince William and Duchess Kate’s daughter turning 6 today, Buckingham Palace released a new photo of the young princess on Saturday, taken over the weekend in Norfolk, England, by her mother.

The picture shows a smiling Charlotte in a blue floral, button-front dress with a Peter Pan collar, her long hair worn loose. She’s looking directly into Kate’s camera.

Charlotte Elizabeth Diana is the middle child and only daughter of Prince William and Duchess Kate. Her younger brother, Prince Louis, turned 3 on April 23, and her older brother, Prince George, turns 8 on July 22.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released photos every year of their children on their birthdays, a tradition that started with their firstborn Prince George. Typically, Kate snaps the photos of the kiddos.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

UK Court
2 hours ago
UK: Court orders govt to provide halal food to Pakistani families at quarantine facility

The UK High Court of Justice has ordered the government to ensure...
Canada
2 hours ago
Canada to ban entry of international students due to COVID-19 surge

The government of Canada is all set to suspend entry of international...
US India travel Ban
1 day ago
US Imposes Travel Ban On India To Limit COVID Spread; Students, Journalists Exempted

The United States (US) has imposed a new travel ban on India...
Saudi Crown Prince meets US envoy for Yemen
1 day ago
Saudi Crown Prince, US Envoy For Yemen Reach political solution To End Yemen’s civil war

Saudi Arabia's Crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman held a meeting with Special...
Labour Day PM President message
1 day ago
Labour Day: PM, President eulogize workers’ valiant and heroic struggle

International Labour Day is being observed today (Saturday) to honour the tireless...
PM Imran's "Relativizing Holocaust" Irks Europe, Approved Resolution Against Pakistan
2 days ago
PM Imran’s “Relativizing Holocaust” Irks Europe, Approved Resolution Against Pakistan

The European Parliament passed a resolution to review the GSP Plus status...

Recent News

Shahbaz Sharif
18 seconds ago
Shahbaz Sharif rejects government’s proposal to use electronic voting machines

President of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Shahbaz Sharif has rejected the...
‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot turns 36
8 mins ago
‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot turns 36

Gal Gadot, who became global fame for her role as "Wonder Woman",...
11 mins ago
Singer The Weeknd shares news of upcoming music with fans

People have taken advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown period to spend time...
Tokyo Olympics Could Be held Without Fans
14 mins ago
‘Tokyo Olympics 2021 could be held without fans,’ says Chief

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto has said that Olympics 2021 could take...