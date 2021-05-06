Qatar’s Finance Minister Arrested Over Alleged Corruption Charges

Qatar Finance Minister Ali Shareef al-Emadi has been arrested on charges of corruption, abuse of power and misuse of public funds.

According to the reports, although high-level arrests have been made in Qatar in connection with corruption in the past, official sources said that under the rule of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, such allegations Are the highest personalities to face.

According to state media, the Attorney General has ordered the arrest of Finance Minister Ali Sharif Al-Emadi for questioning over reports of misuse of public money, abuse of power and authority.

Qatar’s state news agency said an investigation had been launched but did not provide further details.

Emadi has been serving as Minister of Finance since 2013. He is also the Chairman of the Executive Board of Qatar Airways and Chairman of the Board of Qatar National Bank.

A Qatari diplomat said the arrest was “unexpected”.

The diplomat added that governments are welcome to crackdown on corruption and abuse of power while abiding by the law.

Another Doha-based diplomat told the international news agency that this was a good step indicating that Qatar was taking corruption seriously, if the investigation revealed the same thing, and if the rule of law was upheld and this will help Qatar improve its image.

Gas-rich Qatar is one of the smallest Arab states with a population of 2.8 million, most of whom are foreigners.