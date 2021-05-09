Double Click 970×250

Sadiq Khan All Set To Serve As London’s Mayor For Second Term

09th May, 2021.
Sadiq Khan re-elected as London's Mayor

London’s Sadiq Khan has been re-elected as the Mayor for a second term beating his Conservative opponent Shaun Bailey.

Sadiq Khan bags 55.2% votes following the victory which was less notable than predicted after a late increase in support for Tory Shaun Bailey.

In 2016, the former MP became the first Muslim mayor of an EU capital city when he was first elected to the role.

The 50-year-old politician took to his Twitter to express gratitude for this absolute honour.

“Thank you London. It’s the absolute honour of my life to serve the city I love for another three years. I’ll leave no stone unturned to get our city back on its feet. A brighter future is possible, and we’ll deliver it together,” he wrote.

However, after securing the victory, Khan has delivered a speech on Saturday and described himself as “a Londoner through and through”.

“I grew up on a council estate, a working-class boy, a child of immigrants, but I´m now the Mayor of London,” he said.

“As long as Londoners continue to trust me to be their mayor, I´m currently in this job,” he added.

Sadiq Khan, born in London in the year 1970, was the fifth child out of seven brothers and one sister.

He grew up in public housing in Tooting and slept in a bunk bed until he aged 24.

He is a handy boxer and also ran the London Marathon in 2014.

Khan earned a law degree from the University of North London and started out as a trainee lawyer in 1994 at the Christian Fisher legal firm.

He also specialised in human rights and spent three years chairing the civil liberties campaign group Liberty.

The politician represented Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam movement, a mosque associate who was jailed in the United States after admitting to providing support to the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

