Saudi Arabia: Eid-Al-Fitr To Be Celebrated On 13th May 2021

The Crescent for the month of Shawwal 1442 was not sighted today, subsequently, Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated on Thursday, 13 May 2021 in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier today, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court had directed the Muslims in UAE, Qatar, and other Arab states to sight the moon for the month of Shawwal on Tuesday evening (May 11).

