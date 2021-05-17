Saudi Citizens Banned From Traveling To 13 Countries, Including India

The Saudi government has banned its citizens from traveling to 13 countries, including India.

According to the details, Saudi Arabia has removed Pakistan’s name from 13 banned countries. Now, Saudi citizens will be able to travel from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.

For the health and safety of local citizens, Saudi Arabia has banned its citizens from traveling to thirteen countries including Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Somalia, Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, India, and Belarus.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia has resumed international flights for citizens starting from 17 May 2021, subject to the following conditions.

1. Immune by first dose:

Allowing citizens to travel who received their first dose providing that the duration of travel does not exceed the expiration of the first dose as shown in Tawakalana App.

2. Immune from recovery:

Allowing citizens to travel who have contracted and recovered from COVID-19 providing that the duration of travel does not exceed 6 months following their recovery.

3. Children:

Allowing children under the age of 18 to travel provided that medical insurance is purchased before travel which covers COVID-19 related treatment in the destination.