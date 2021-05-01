Adsense 970×250

Saudi Crown Prince, US Envoy For Yemen Reach political solution To End Yemen’s civil war

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

01st May, 2021. 11:38 am
Saudi Crown Prince meets US envoy for Yemen
Saudi Arabia’s Crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman held a meeting with Special US Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking as he aims to end the civil war with Yemen.

The visiting dignitary and Saudi Crown Prince exchanged views on the latest Yemeni developments and critiqued the joint efforts exerted by both countries to find a peaceful solution amidst the Yemeni crisis.

According to the details, Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber attended the meeting.

Moreover, according to the statement issued by the US State Department, Tim Lenderking is expected to also travel to Oman.

“Lenderking’s discussions will focus on ensuring the regular and unimpeded delivery of commodities and humanitarian assistance throughout Yemen, promoting a lasting ceasefire, and transitioning the parties to a political process,” the statement said.

It further added, “The US envoy will build on the international consensus to halt the Houthi offensive on Marib, which only worsens the humanitarian crisis threatening the Yemeni people.”

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has sought a rapprochement with traditional rival Iran, saying he wants good relations with Tehran, while sources say the two countries have held secret talks in Baghdad.

“Iran is a neighbouring country and we all want good and special relations with Iran,” Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in an interview.

It should be noted that both countries were scared of supremacy in the region and the Saudi diplomatic mission in Iran was attacked in 2016 after a scholar was executed in Saudi Arabia.

The Crown Prince said, “We do not want the situation in Iran to deteriorate, but we want Iran to move forward, to lead the region and the world towards stability.”

He said Riyadh was working with regional and international allies to find a solution to Tehran’s “negative attitude.”

According to the report, the Saudi Crown Prince’s tone was more conciliatory than in previous interviews because he had previously accused Iran of destabilizing the region.

However, Mohammed bin Salman did not elaborate on the talks with Iran.

