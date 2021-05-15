Double Click 970×250

Saudi FM Stresses Need To Stop Israel’s Terrorism Acts in call with Palestinian Counterpart

Arhama Altaf

15th May, 2021. 12:12 pm
Saudi FM Israel brutalities against Palestine

Saudi Foreign Minister (FM) Prince Faisal bin Farhan expressed the deep condemnation by the kingdom over the brutal acts of terrorism by Israel during a phone call with Palestine’s Foreign Affairs Minister Riyad al-Maliki.

According to media reports, the Saudi FM also emphasised the need to stop Israel’s actions that violate international laws.

Prince Faisal also called for “complete efforts” aimed at finding a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian conflict.

He further added that the state would have East Jerusalem as its capital, “in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative,” reports added.

Earlier, during a phone call with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud had expressed “Pakistan’s serious concerns” on the “grave situation” in Palestine.

“FM Qureshi expressed Pakistan’s serious concerns on the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and grave human rights violations.

“He condemned the continued attacks by the Israeli Defence Forces against the Palestinians, in particular innocent civilians and children, adding that the Israeli acts defied all norms of humanity and international law,” said the statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO).

It added that Qureshi also dismissed the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint statement issued during PM Imran Khan’s recent visit to KSA.

“The foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, especially their right to self-determination and establishment of their independent state with pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant UN resolutions.”

However, the Saudi foreign minister also declared his reservations on the “serious developments in Palestine” and briefed FM Qureshi on the initiatives being taken to address the situation.

