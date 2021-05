Princess Al-Jawhara bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud has passed away.

According to foreign media, the Saudi royal family issued a statement informing about the death of the princess and said that Princess Al-Jawhara bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud has died.

Expressing deep sorrow over the eternal sleep of Princess Al-Jawhara bint Mohammed, Al-Saud has also prayed for forgiveness and elevation of ranks in the Hereafter.