Swiss Female Diplomat In Iran Dies After fall From High-Rise Building

A senior female diplomat at the Swiss embassy in Tehran has died after falling from a high-rise building in the capital, Tehran.

A spokesman for the emergency services said the Swiss diplomat had fallen to his death from a high-rise building where she was staying, according to the reports.

The Swiss Interior Ministry confirmed the incident in a statement, without naming the woman who died, saying a woman at the Iranian embassy had died after falling from the building.

The Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Federal Consul Ignazio Cassis were deeply saddened by the tragedy and offered their condolences to the family.

Mujtaba Khalid, a spokesman for the Iranian Emergency Service, said an employee came to the diplomat’s home on Tuesday and, not finding her home, went to look for her and then found her body at the behest of a financier.

He said the woman who died was the first secretary at the Swiss embassy and the cause of her fall from the building was not yet known.

According to Iranian media, the dead woman is 51 years old.

According to police, when they reached the spot, the woman was lying dead and started an investigation into the incident.

It should be noted that relations between the United States and Iran became extremely strained in 1979, and since then Switzerland has represented US interests in Iran.