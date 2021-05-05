Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairperson Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai passes away

Mohammad Ashraf Khan, aka Sehrai, chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat and a lifetime aide of Syed Ali Geelani, has died in Indian custody in Jammu.

According to the media reports, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was on July 12, 2020, shifted to Udhampur Jail in Jammu after being booked under the draconian Public Safety Act.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was suffering from multiple diseases and was not provided with any treatment during his incarceration.

His family members were kept unaware of his health condition. He was nearly 80 years old.

His condition deteriorated in jail, but was not given timely access to a doctor and was only shifted, yesterday, to a hospital in Jammu where he died.

Call for Strike

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for a complete shutdown, tomorrow, in protest against the death of senior APHC leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in mysterious conditions in jail.

The call for the strike has been given by APHC Working Vice-Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar. He appealed to the freedom-loving people to fully participate in the protest strike against the custodial killing of the senior Hurriyat leader.