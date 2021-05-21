Double Click 970×250

“This Is The Euphoria Of Victory”, Says Hamas Leader After Ceasefire With Israel

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

21st May, 2021. 09:42 am
Adsense 300×600
"This Is The Euphoria Of Victory", Says Hamas Leader After Ceasefire With Israel

A ceasefire agreement has been reached between Israel and Hamas after 11 days of fighting that wreaked havoc in the Gaza Strip and disrupted life in Israel.

According to the international news agency, after the ceasefire, celebrations were heard on the streets of Gaza, with car horns being blown and a few aerial shots fired as crowds took to the streets in the occupied West Bank.

Egypt negotiated a ceasefire following international pressure to halt the bloodshed that began on May 10.

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who had called on the UN Security Council to stop Israel’s attack on Gaza, welcomed the ceasefire.

US President Joe Biden also welcomed the agreement, saying “The United States fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks by Hamas and other Gaza-based terrorist groups that have taken the lives of innocent civilians.”

A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the Security Council had approved recommendations to accept Egypt’s unconditional ceasefire plan.

On the other hand, Hamas also confirmed the ceasefire in their statements.

“This is the euphoria of victory”, a senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayasaid while addressing thousands of Palestinians on the streets.

According to a report by the British news agency Reuters, due to the fighting, many Palestinians in Gaza could not celebrate Eid al-Fitr, so on Friday, postponed Eid al-Fitr meals were held in Gaza.

Half of the Israeli radio stations that were constantly broadcasting news and commentary resumed playing music and songs.

However, both sides said they were ready to respond to the other side’s ceasefire violation.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem since an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Israeli army and Hamas came face to face on May 10 after Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan.

The escalation resulted in airstrikes by Israel on Gaza, which has left at least 230 Palestinians, including 65 children, have been killed in Israeli bombings. Many buildings have been demolished and thousands of Palestinians have been forced to flee their homes.

The Israeli military says more than 4,000 rockets have been fired by Hamas. The rockets have killed 12 people in Israel.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

12 hours ago
Arctic warming three times faster than the planet, report warns

Oslo: The Arctic has warmed three times more quickly than the planet...
Palestinian Foreign Minister
14 hours ago
Israel should put an end to atrocities against Palestinians: Palestinian FM

While addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on Thursday, Palestine's...
UNGA Session: UN General Secretary
14 hours ago
If there is hell on earth, it is lives of children in Gaza: UN General Secretary

Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres on Thursday said while addressing...
UN President Volkan BOZKIR
14 hours ago
UNGA Session: Violence in the West Bank must stop, says UN President

UN General Assembly (UNGA) Session on Palestinian situation has been started. UN...
World's largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica
20 hours ago
World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica

The world’s largest iceberg has broken off from an ice shelf in...
Facebook shots Pro-Israel page
20 hours ago
Facebook Closes Pro-Israel Page With 75mn Followers Amidst Worst Israel-Palestine Tensions

Facebook has shut the Pro-Israel page 'Jerusalem Prayer Team' with around 77...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Bitcoin to INR
9 mins ago
Bitcoin to INR: Today 1 Bitcoin price in Indian Rupee, 21 May 2021

Bitcoin To India Rupee Exchange Rate – Live BTC PRICES Today 1...
USD TO AED
14 mins ago
USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 21th May 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
Dirham to INR
19 mins ago
Dirham to INR: Today 1 AED TO INR Rates on, 21th May 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 19.87 INR....
USD TO SAR
20 mins ago
USD TO SAR: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal, 21th May 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...