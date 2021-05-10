Double Click 970×250

UAE announces suspension of entry for travelers from Pakistan

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

10th May, 2021. 02:56 pm
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the suspension of entry for travelers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka on national and foreign flights.

According to the official announcement by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) UAE, the suspension will be effective from 11.59 pm on Wednesday, May 12.

As per the statement, all transit flights have been banned as well.

It should be noted that Malaysia also announced a travel ban on citizens of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Nepal.

According to the media reports, the move followed a temporary ban on flights from and to India to stop a new Covid-19 variant from entering Malaysia.

Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who announced the ban, however, did not state the date when this ban will take effect.

“The travel restriction imposed on citizens of these countries involved all categories holding long-term social visit passes, business travelers and for social visits.

