UAE announces suspension of entry for travelers from Pakistan

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the suspension of entry for travelers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka on national and foreign flights.

According to the official announcement by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) UAE, the suspension will be effective from 11.59 pm on Wednesday, May 12.

As per the statement, all transit flights have been banned as well.

#NCEMA and Civil Aviation: Suspension of entry for travelers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka on national and foreign flights, also for transit passengers, with the exception of transit flights traveling to UAE and bound for these countries.https://t.co/Dhjg6dhPrp pic.twitter.com/bkPgdWexmM — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) May 10, 2021

It should be noted that Malaysia also announced a travel ban on citizens of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Nepal.

According to the media reports, the move followed a temporary ban on flights from and to India to stop a new Covid-19 variant from entering Malaysia.

Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who announced the ban, however, did not state the date when this ban will take effect.

“The travel restriction imposed on citizens of these countries involved all categories holding long-term social visit passes, business travelers and for social visits.