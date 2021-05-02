Adsense 970×250

UK: Court orders govt to provide halal food to Pakistani families at quarantine facility

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

02nd May, 2021. 11:07 am
UK Court
The UK High Court of Justice has ordered the government to ensure the provision of halal food for Pakistani families in Sehar and Iftar during quarantine.

According to the media reports, the ruling was issued by Deputy Judge Richard Clayton and it will be applicable to other Pakistanis as well.

The order from the Deputy Judge Richard Clayton QC came after solicitor Fida Chaudhary challenged the UK health and transport secretaries on behalf of Robina Raja.

Raja had arrived from Pakistan on April 22 and was transferred to Sandman Signature London Gatwick Hotel for quarantine.

The judge ordered that Raja be provided halal food at the start and end of prescribed times for fasting during Ramadan, while subject to quarantine.

