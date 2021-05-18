Double Click 970×250

UNGA President Volkan Bozkır To Pay Official Visit To Pakistan from May 25-27

18th May, 2021. 10:56 am
UN President Volkan BOZKIR

The United Nations General-Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkır is likely to pay an official visit to Pakistan from 25-27 May.

Volkan Bozkır, who is also a Turkish diplomat, in his tweet informed about his visit to Pakistan.

“In Islamabad, I will be received by President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. He will also deliver remarks to the National Defence University,” his tweet read.

He will visit Pakistan after the United Nations General-Assembly (UNGA) urgent meeting, set to take place on May 20 (Thursday) to discuss the grave situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, a spokesman of the 193-member body’s president announced Monday.

Spokesman Brenden Varma said that the session on Thursday, May 20, is in response to a request from the chairmen of the OIC Group and the Arab Group at the UN made in a joint letter to the Assembly president, Volkan Bozkir of Turkey.

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for Turkey

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for Turkey enroute to New York to attend the UN general assembly session.

“This is indeed a historic session after a year and a half where foreign ministers from Muslim countries would be speaking on Gaza crisis”, Pakistan’s permanent envoy to UN Ambassador Munir Akram told.

The ambassador said the UNGA session will have a great impact on the prevailing situation and would build huge pressure on Israel to stop brutalities against Palestinians.

During his visit, FM Qureshi will meet his Turkish counterpart, Sudanese FM and Palestinian FM on the Gaza crisis and would proceed together to attend the UNGA session.

