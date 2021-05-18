The United Nations General-Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkır is likely to pay an official visit to Pakistan from 25-27 May.

Volkan Bozkır, who is also a Turkish diplomat, in his tweet informed about his visit to Pakistan.

“In Islamabad, I will be received by President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. He will also deliver remarks to the National Defence University,” his tweet read.

1) I am pleased to announce that within the framework of the invitations I received, I will pay official visits to #Bangladesh & #Pakistan from 25 to 27 May.#UNGA75

🇺🇳 🇧🇩 🇵🇰 — Volkan BOZKIR (@volkan_bozkir) May 17, 2021

3) In Islamabad, I will be received by H.E. President @ArifAlvi and H.E. PM @ImranKhanPTI & meet with H.E. FM @SMQureshiPTI & deliver remarks to the National Defence University & also meet with@UNinPak. @PakistanUN_NY — Volkan BOZKIR (@volkan_bozkir) May 17, 2021

He will visit Pakistan after the United Nations General-Assembly (UNGA) urgent meeting, set to take place on May 20 (Thursday) to discuss the grave situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, a spokesman of the 193-member body’s president announced Monday.

Spokesman Brenden Varma said that the session on Thursday, May 20, is in response to a request from the chairmen of the OIC Group and the Arab Group at the UN made in a joint letter to the Assembly president, Volkan Bozkir of Turkey.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for Turkey enroute to New York to attend the UN general assembly session.

“This is indeed a historic session after a year and a half where foreign ministers from Muslim countries would be speaking on Gaza crisis”, Pakistan’s permanent envoy to UN Ambassador Munir Akram told.

The ambassador said the UNGA session will have a great impact on the prevailing situation and would build huge pressure on Israel to stop brutalities against Palestinians.

On the special instructions of PM Imran Khan, the FM 🇵🇰Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi will speak at @UN General Assemby #UNGA debate on “The situation in the Middle East” & the “Question of Palestine”on 20 May 2021. @ImranKhanPTI @SMQureshiPTI @PakistanPR_UN #FMPakistanAtUN pic.twitter.com/C18ornjX1s — Permanent Mission of Pakistan to UN, NY (@PakistanUN_NY) May 18, 2021

During his visit, FM Qureshi will meet his Turkish counterpart, Sudanese FM and Palestinian FM on the Gaza crisis and would proceed together to attend the UNGA session.