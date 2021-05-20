Double Click 970×250

UNGA Session: Violence in the West Bank must stop, says UN President

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 08:00 pm
UN President Volkan BOZKIR

UN General Assembly (UNGA) Session on Palestinian situation has been started.

UN President Volkin Bozkar said that violence in the West Bank must stop. He further said that the conflict between Israel and Palestine cannot be ignored.

On the other hand, Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres said that: “We must ensure the safety of the civilian population.”

There should be no attacks on airports, the civilian population, infrastructure waste, emphasized the UN Secretary-General.

Talking about the Israel-Palestine conflict, the UN General Secretary said that the conflict cannot be ignored.

“Hamas and the rest of Israel must stop firing rockets at civilians in Israel”, said UN General Secretary.

There is no justification for harming civilians and citizens must be protected and unprovoked shelling stopped.

“We must immediately call for a ceasefire”, said Antonio Guterres.

