US CDC says, ‘Masks not mandatory for fully vaccinated people’

The Authorities in the United States (US) announced that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks.

According to the media reports, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that fully vaccinated people can avoid wearing masks both for indoors and outdoors.

In its latest guidelines, the CDC said fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

Those traveling within the United States need not get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel. The CDC said the vaccines are effective at preventing the Covid-19 disease, especially severe illness and death. The vaccines reduce the risk of people spreading Covid-19, it said.

The guidance applies to Covid-19 vaccines currently authorized for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration – Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson (J&J)/Janssen Covid-19 vaccines.

It can also be applied to Covid-19 vaccines that have been authorized for emergency use by the World Health Organization. This includes AstraZeneca/Oxford, the CDC said.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the new guidance was based on a sharp reduction in cases, expansion of vaccines to younger people, and vaccine efficacy against coronavirus variants.

Following the announcement by CDC, US President Joe Biden emerged at the White House for remarks without a mask. “I think it’s a great milestone, a great day,” he said.

“If you’re fully vaccinated and can take your mask off, you’ve earned the right to do something that Americans are known for all around the world: greeting others with a smile,” he said, flashing a brief smile himself.