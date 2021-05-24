Double Click 300 x 250

Amidst a tone of criticism and questions from the United States after lending the sale of guided weapons to Israel, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the Biden administration remains dedicated to “giving Israel the means to defend itself”.

In a recent interview, the US Secretary of State has said that President Joe Biden “has been equally clear we’re committed to giving Israel the means to defend itself.”

“Any country would respond to that, and we’re committed to Israel’s defence,” Blinken said on Sunday.

“At the same time, any arms sale is going to be done in full consultation with Congress, we’re committed to that. And we want to make sure that that process works effectively,” he added.

Note that progressive US legislators, including Democratic Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, have slammed Biden for his unequivocal support for Israel whilst the deadly classes with Palestine.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden had approved the sale of guided weapons worth $750 million to Israel.

A US congressional source told the international Arabic news channel Al Arabiya that lawmakers had been notified of the deal in early May.

A week later, armed clashes broke out between the Israeli army and Hamas and Catastrophic airstrikes were launched in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

The Washington Post was the first to report on the arms deal with Israel, citing an unnamed member of the Democratic Party.

The member of the Democratic Party criticized the Biden administration’s move and said that if smart bombs were sold to Israel without pressing for a ceasefire, it would lead to more massacres.

Furthermore, President Joe Biden had spoken to the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu as the violence in Palestine escalated after pressure mounts on the U.S. to call for a cease-fire.

Joe Biden said that he would have more to say about the unfolding violence after speaking with Netanyahu.

On Sunday, a group of 28 Democratic senators called for an immediate stop to the ongoing fight between Israel and Hamas.

Moreover, Netanyahu, after his call with Biden, suggested that Israel’s operation will continue until it achieves its goals.

“Our aim is to send Hamas a message that it’s not worth sending rockets next time they want,” he said. “We will deal with them and no one should take the law into their own hands.”

During a phone call with Netanyahu, Biden reiterated his support for Israel’s right to self-defence against airstrikes from the militant group Hamas in Gaza.

He had also condemned attacks in towns and cities in Israel.

“The President noted that this current period of conflict has tragically claimed the lives of Israeli and Palestinian civilians, including children,” the readout said.

“He raised concerns about the safety and security of journalists and reinforced the need to ensure their protection.”

Netanyahu told Biden that Israel “is doing everything to avoid harming”.