US sent over USD 500 million in COVID-19 relief to India: White House

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 11:08 am
The Government of the United States (US) has so far provided over $500 million in COVID-19 assistance to India.

According to the White House, the US would soon decide on the distribution of 80 million vaccines to other countries.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told members of the White House Foreign Press Group in a virtual press conference call, ‘To date, the United States has provided over $500 million in COVID relief to India, including contributions from the US federal and state governments, American companies and organizations and private citizens.’

She said that the Biden Administration is now working to extend that assistance to other South Asian countries that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She added that ‘We’ve sent seven air shipments, including health supplies, oxygen, oxygen supplies… N95 masks, rapid diagnostic tests, and medicine.’

White House Press Secretary said, ‘In terms of the 80 million doses (of COVID-19 vaccines), we know there’s a great deal of interest in this understandably 60 million of AstraZeneca and 20 million of three other approved vaccines. Right now, it is working through an inter-agency process.’

Meanwhile, India has reported more coronavirus deaths in a single day than any other country at any time during the pandemic, while infections continued to spread through vast rural areas with weak health systems.

The Health Ministry reported a record of 4,529 deaths on Wednesday, driving India’s confirmed fatalities to 283,248. It also reported 267,334 new infections, as daily cases remained below 300,000 for the third consecutive day. The numbers are almost certainly undercounted.

The previous record for most daily deaths from the coronavirus was set on January 12 in the United States, when 4,475 people died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

With over 25 million cases since the pandemic began, India’s confirmed infections are second only to the US.

