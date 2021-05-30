US Shop Faces Backlash For Selling ‘Not Vaccinated’ Yellow Star T-shirt

A shop in the US state of Tennessee has landed into hot water for doing a campaign against the coronavirus vaccine.

According to the reports of the international news agency, a hat shop in Nashville, Tennessee, while introducing a shirt with a yellow star mark, wrote that “not vaccinated”. The symbol was likened to a symbol worn by Jews in Nazi Germany.

This is the latest in a series of cultural wars over the vaccine in the United States.

It is worth mentioning here that the US has the highest number of deaths from corona in the world.

Stetson, the largest US hat maker, announced on Saturday that it would no longer do business with Nashville’s HatWRKS.

On Friday, the store shared a photo on its Instagram account in which the business owner was wearing a black T-shirt with the yellow star printed in it with a message, “Not vaccinated.”

Social media users reacted strongly to the photo, and after the protest, Hate WRKS deleted the photo from its Instagram account.

One social media user wrote, “Your Nazi Star Badges are very provocative and they are the most anti-Semitic I have ever seen in my life.”

Users on Facebook and Instagram used the hashtag ‘Hate Work’ to record their protest against the store.

According to local media, a few dozen people also protested outside a shop in Nashville holding banners. Protesters chanted “Nazi is not allowed in Nashville.”

Stetson, a well-known brand that makes Western-style hats, says the company and distributors have stopped selling their products to Nashville stores as a result of provocative content and opinions.

The store has long campaigned against the ban on coronavirus, and President Joe Biden has been targeted.

The controversy over the shirt came after Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor this week likened wearing a mask to a yellow star imposed on Jews by the Nazis.