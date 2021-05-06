Young Malian Woman Delivers Nine Babies After Expecting Only Seven

A 25-year-old woman from Mali has given birth to nine babies, two more than the doctor had discovered during scans. The babies include five girls and four girls.

According to Mali’s Minister of Health, Halima Cisse, the mother of nonuplets was sent to Morocco by the government for specialist care.

“I’m very happy,” her husband told. “My wife and the babies [five girls and four boys] are doing well.” “God gave us these children. He is the one to decide what will happen to them. I’m not worried about that. When the almighty does something, he knows why,” he added. The happiest father further added, “Everybody called me! Everybody called! The Malian authorities called expressing their joy. I thank them… Even the president called me.” She had given birth to her nine kids by cesarean section in Morocco after being sent there for special care. In 2009, a US woman, who had eight babies holds the Guinness World Record for the most children delivered at a single birth to survive.

Two sets of nonuplets have previously been reported but none of them lasted more than a few days.

World record holder Nadya Suleman’s octuplets have grown up and are now 12 years old. She conceived them through in vitro fertilization. However, according to health specialist, such births would be extraordinarily unlikely without fertility treatment and noted the dangers involved with such multiple births. The mother “was at severe risk of losing her uterus or losing her life,” he said. The babies “could suffer physical and mental handicaps. The risk of cerebral palsy is astronomically higher.”