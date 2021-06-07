Double Click 728 x 90
7-Year-Old Boy Saves Father, Sister after swimming for an hour to shore

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

02nd Jun, 2021. 01:03 pm
7-year-old boy rescued father and sister

A 7-year-old boy in Florida is being lauded for his heroism as he rescued his family in a boating accident. His family said they wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for him.

According to media reports, the young boy saved his father and sister after swimming an hour to shore following a boating accident.

When questioned, “How did you get so good at being in the water and dealing with those situations?”, Chase Poust answered, “I have no idea.”

“The current was so strong that my sister, she usually hangs out at the back of the boat, and she let go so I let go of the boat and grabbed her and then I was stuck,” Chase explained.

Steven Poust, the father said he jumped out of the boat to save his kids. He said he told Chase to swim to shore.

“I told them I loved him because I wasn’t sure what’s going to happen,” said Steven. “I tried to stick with her as long as I could, with both of them. I wore myself out and she drifted away from me.”

But, Chase kept swimming to shore. “Were you getting tired swimming?” was asked.

“Yes, that’s why I floated on my back,” Chase replied.

Chase further said, “I didn’t have a life jacket, on but Abigail did, and that’s what kept her afloat when she drifted away from my dad.”

The 7-year-old made it to shore after an hour and knocked on a neighbour’s door for help and later rescued his father and 4-year-old sister in a boat.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Sheriff’s Office also helped in this rescue.

