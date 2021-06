Srinagar: Indian force continues state terrorism in Occupied Kashmir, Indian force martyred another Kashmiri youth in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media, the Indian forces martyred a Kashmiri youth under the guise of conducting a siege and search operation in the area.

KMS added that the number of youths martyred by Indian forces in Srinagar in the last two days has risen to two.

The Kashmir Media Service also stated that the Indian forces had martyred youth in Srinagar yesterday.