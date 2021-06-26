Double Click 728 x 90
Biden Holds First Face-To-Face Meeting With Ashraf Ghani Amid Withdrawal

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

26th Jun, 2021. 10:53 am
US President Joe Biden called on with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani and his political rival Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan’s High Reconciliation Council, at the White House on Friday.

According to the British news agency Reuters, Washington’s support for Afghanistan was discussed in the meeting.

US forces are withdrawing from Afghanistan after 20 years of fighting, while Afghan security forces are trying to repel the Taliban’s advance.

Joe Biden, who was sitting in the Oval Office with Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, called them “old friends” and said, “US support for Afghanistan is not ending but it will continue despite the US withdrawal.”

Biden said that the People of Afghanistan have to decide their future, what they want adding that meaningless violence must stop now.

According to the AP, the US President promised the Afghan leadership that the partnership would continue, but he did not elaborate.

“On Friday, Afghan security forces recaptured six districts from the Taliban,” Ghani said.

“We respect Biden’s decision,” he said. The partnership between the United States and Afghanistan is entering a new phase.

“We are committed to unity and harmony.”

Talking to reporters after meeting the US President, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that “the US decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan is autonomous and it is up to Kabul to handle the consequences.”

“Biden has made it clear that the US embassy will continue to operate and that security assistance will continue, and that some matters will move faster than scheduled,” he said.

Before meeting with the US President, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani visited the Pentagon and met with the US Secretary of Defense.

Ashraf Ghani also visited Capitol Hill where he met Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of Congress.

Remember that Ashraf Ghani is visiting the United States at a time when the Taliban are succeeding in capturing different parts of the country.

Biden has announced the complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by September.

The White House said in a statement issued after the meeting between Biden and Ashraf Ghani that the visit of President Ashraf Ghani and Dr Abdullah Abdullah would consider a long-term partnership between the two countries.

Washington will continue to provide diplomatic, economic and welfare assistance to the Afghan people.

“The United States will remain in contact with the Afghan government so that Afghanistan does not again become a safe haven for terrorist groups that pose a threat to the United States,” the statement said.

However, with the withdrawal of US troops and the evacuation of bases, the Taliban have launched a campaign to increase their influence in the country.
The Taliban have seized at least 30 districts since the US announced its withdrawal.
Afghan translators working with the US military are at risk of retaliatory attacks by the Taliban.

The US government has said that a group of insecure Afghan translators will be transported to a safe place outside the country before the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan is completed, from where they will be able to complete the process of obtaining US visas.

 

