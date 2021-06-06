Boris Johson British Prime Minister on Sunday has congratulated Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the birth of the royal couple’s second child .

The Prime Minister took to his twitter account and said, “Many congratulations to The Duke & Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their daughter”.

Many congratulations to The Duke & Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their daughter. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 6, 2021

Meghan Markle gives birth to a baby girl named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, her second child with Prince Harry, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” a spokesperson said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. “The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

The baby was born Friday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Mother and child are “healthy and well and settling in at home,” the spokesperson said.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”