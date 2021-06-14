Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

China: 12 Killed, 39 Injured In Gas Pipeline Explosion

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

14th Jun, 2021. 09:54 am
Double Click 160 x 600
China: 12 Killed, 39 Injured In Gas Pipeline Explosion

At least 12 people have been killed and 39 others seriously injured in a gas pipeline explosion in a residential area of ​​the Chinese city, Xi’an.

According to emergency workers, 150 people affected by the blast have been taken to hospital for treatment.

A report in the Associated Press (AP) quoted city officials as saying rescue operations were still underway, but the cause of the blast could not be determined.

According to local media reports, shopkeepers and customers of the vegetable market were affected by the blast which took place at 6 am on Sunday.

It should be noted that in 2013, a similar explosion in the northeastern region of Qingdao killed 55 people. The blast was caused by an underground gas pipeline exploding.

A day before the blast in Xi’an on Sunday, a toxic gas leak from a factory in the northwestern Chinese city of Guoyang killed eight people and injured three.

Complaints of an increase in such incidents are common in China due to security measures, substandard repairs and allegations of corruption.

According to reports, those responsible for these incidents are severely punished, but in view of the growing demand for goods and lucrative business, precautionary measures are ignored.

The worst incident in China’s recent history occurred in 2015 when an explosion at a chemical warehouse in Tianjin killed 173 people, most of them firefighters and police.

The reasons for the incident included illegal construction of the building and unsafe storage of hazardous materials in the warehouse.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Netanyahu tenure ended
28 mins ago
Netanyahu Pushed Out As Israel’s Prime Minister After 12 Years

After parties strike a coalition deal in Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year tenure...
Ontario attack Muslim family buried
22 hours ago
Ontario Attack: Burial Ceremony held For Muslim Family Draped In Canadian flags

The Pakistani-Origin Muslim family, whose four members were killed after a man...
corona in india
1 day ago
India records world’s highest daily coronavirus death toll

India has reported the maximum single-day coronavirus death toll in the world,...
Coronavirus China Xinjiang Kashgar
2 days ago
Over 600 million people in China given COVID-19 shots: official

More than 600 million people in China have been inoculated against COVID-19,...
COVID-19: Super Infectious New Delta Variant Raises Concerns
2 days ago
Covid-19: Is there is any limit for variants to get much worse?

It is very clear that we are now dealing with a virus...
Hajj 2021
2 days ago
Hajj 2021: Hajj to be limited to 60,000 in Kingdom, says Saudi Arabia

Hajj, 2021: Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's Hajj pilgrimage...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

AUD TO PKR
1 min ago
AUD to PKR: Today 1 Australian dollar rate in Pakistan Rupees, 14th June 2021

Here is an updated list of AUD TO PKR (Australian Dollar to ...
PSL 2021: IU vs KK
1 min ago
PSL 2021: Islamabad United Eyes Another Victory Against Karachi Kings Tonight

As two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United registered an emphatic...
Eur to PKR
7 mins ago
Eur to PKR: Today 1 euro rate in Pakistan Rupees, 14th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s EURO to PKR exchange rate (Updated, 14th June 2021) in the...
Pakistan Foreign Office Clarifies Reports Regarding Mango Diplomacy
25 mins ago
Pakistan Foreign Office Clarifies Reports Regarding Mango Diplomacy

The Foreign Ministry rejected reports that Pakistani mangoes had sent to several...