COVID-19: UAE extends ban on passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka till July 7

Passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka will not be allowed to enter the UAE until July 7, as per Etihad Airways’ website.

A search on the website for flights to the UAE from Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore shows a message, informing passengers about the July 7 date.

Different flight booking websites confirm that flights from Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore to the UAE will not be available till the given date.

Passengers that have visited these countries within the past 14 days shall also be banned from entering the UAE, whereas cargo flights shall continue as per schedule.

Diplomats, UAE nationals and UAE Golden Visa holders with a PCR test 48 hours from the date of their flight shall be exempted from these restrictions.

The suspension was first announced on May 12, with 10 countries currently on the ban list.