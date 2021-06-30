Double Click 728 x 90
30th Jun, 2021. 09:09 pm
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery

DUBAI: Dubai has opened the largest immersive digital art gallery in the region, representing a new era of modern art.
Dubai Culture and Arts Authority Chairperson Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inaugurated the digital art gallery partnered with Infinity daes Lumières.

Sheikha Latifa has termed the opening of the digital gallery an important step in enhancing the emirate’s position as a destination of choice for the global creative movement and contemporary arts, besides enriching its knowledge-based economy, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, she expressed confidence that the gallery would not only bring a unique art experience to the public in Dubai but also attract digital creatives to start their practise and thrive in the emirate.

The gallery, which would be opened to the public on July 1, offers a multi-sensory and vibrant journey presented through the art of Van Gogh’s Starry Nights, DannyRose Studios Dreamt Japan ‘The Images of the Floating World’, and Thomas Vanz’s fully digital creation, Verse.

Spread over 2,700 square metres, Infinity daes Lumières has created an innovative, technology-driven artistic platform using 130 projectors, 58 speakers, and 3,000 HD digital moving images.

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority announced its partnership in May, with Infinity daes Lumières to promote the future of art and culture in the city, marking the beginning of a new era of digital artists.

The centre also seeks to create a platform where digital artists can present their creations for the world to marvel.

