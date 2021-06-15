Double Click 728 x 90
Dubai Tourism: Officials seek new source markets to drive tourism recovery

Muhammad Arsalan Arab

15th Jun, 2021. 11:26 pm
Dubai tourism

Dubai Tourism chief executive, Issam Kazim, said he hopes that new markets can help make up for the loss of visitors from key outbound markets.

Last year, Dubai welcomed 5.5 million overseas visitors, compared to 16.7 million arrivals in 2019.

Due to the latest outbreak of Covid-19 in India, visitors from the traditionally top source market are largely banned from the United Arab Emirates.

Kazim said visitor numbers from fresher markets in Europe, Africa, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) were performing well.

 

“All of these markets will start to add up and hopefully fill the gaps and give us a much stronger foundation to build a confident rebound going forward,” he explained.

UAE reopened its borders to international visitors last July and was a favorite holiday spot over the New Year.

There are hopes for a recovery in the tourism sector over the coming months with the postponed Expo 2020 also set to start in October.

