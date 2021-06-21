EDM festival Tomorrowland 2021 cancelled by Belgian officials due to COVID-19

Tomorrowland 2021, one of the biggest electronic and dance music festivals in the world, is cancelled by Belgium authorities.

According to Variety, the event scheduled for August 27-29 and September 3-5, had been facing disapproval, due to distress about the increasing cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

While two weeks ago the Belgian national government permitted outdoor events up to 75,000 people starting from August 13.

Whereas the local authorities of Boom and Rumst, the cities where the festival was scheduled to take place, stated that they will not allow the festival to take place.

“We have just been informed that the mayors of Boom and Rumst will announce a ban on Tomorrowland 2021. That hits like a sledgehammer, very hard and unexpected.” Stated the event organizers.

During a press conference, in Belgium, government officials stated that the festival is loved by the masses but we should also consider the current scenario, the second wave of the COVID-19 might be deadly.

Also fearing that at an event of Tomorrowland’s size and international appeal, they would not be able to properly guarantee health and safety protocols.

Officials said that in order for the festival to happen, roughly 75,000 daily attendees would need to get tested for COVID-19 each day of the event.

The Belgian government specified that private companies cannot do the testing, and the police lack adequate resources.

“No Tomorrowland for the second year in a row is, in any case, a gigantic disaster for our company, but also for the more than 1,500 suppliers involved, many freelancers, and our thousands of employees. We are still 100 percent ready to organize everything as professionally as possible organizationally if the epidemiological situation allows and to celebrate a nice end of the summer with our visitors.” Responded organizers of Tomorrowland.

“After 15 years of intensive cooperation, this feels very wry and we find it very unfortunate that after the many constructive preparations and conversations federal commitments have reached this point, where we no longer know what just happened to us and have to let it sink in for a while.” Stated organizers of Tomorrowland.